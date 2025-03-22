Left Menu

Jaggery and Anthurium: Export Boosts from India to Bangladesh and Singapore

A significant export event saw 30 tonnes of GI-tagged jaggery shipped from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, to Bangladesh. This effort promotes direct exports through Farmer Producer Organizations. Additionally, India has sent its first consignment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to Singapore, with efforts driven by APEDA to expand agricultural exports.

In a notable advancement in India's export landscape, a consignment of 30 tonnes of GI-tagged jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has been dispatched to Bangladesh. This move represents the initial foray into direct exports facilitated by Farmer Producer Organizations, aiming to strengthen the agricultural trade relations between the two nations.

The Muzaffarnagar region is celebrated for its premium sugarcane, contributing significantly to the quality and distinction of its jaggery. The initiative underscores the value of Geographical Indication products, which serve as a hallmark of quality attributed to their region of origin, fostering confidence among international buyers.

Parallelly, the Commerce Ministry announced the first-ever export of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to Singapore. Cultivated widely in Mizoram, Anthuriums are pivotal to the local economy, enhancing livelihoods, especially for women farmers. APEDA continues to spearhead efforts to promote exports of India's diverse fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural commodities.

