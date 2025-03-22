Tensions Rise as Himachal Buses Targeted Amidst Pro-Khalistan Vandalism

Himachal Pradesh authorities are pulling their buses from overnight parking in Punjab following a series of attacks and pro-Khalistani graffiti on their vehicles. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that until the Punjab government can assure safety, buses will be returned to Himachal nightly.

These incidents have caused alarm among transport officials and staff, with four Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses vandalized in Amritsar. Pro-Khalistan slogans were scrawled across several vehicles, raising concerns about the safety of staff and passengers as inter-state tensions rise.

The attacks come after altercations between youths from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh over local fees, as well as controversy surrounding flags bearing the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Law enforcement has been engaged, with arrests and FIRs registered in multiple incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)