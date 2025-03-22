Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Himachal Buses Targeted Amidst Pro-Khalistan Vandalism

In response to repeated vandalism and pro-Khalistani graffiti on Himachal Pradesh buses in Punjab, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri announced buses will no longer be parked in Punjab overnight until assured of safety. Incidents have escalated following regional tensions involving Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's supporters.

Updated: 22-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh authorities are pulling their buses from overnight parking in Punjab following a series of attacks and pro-Khalistani graffiti on their vehicles. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that until the Punjab government can assure safety, buses will be returned to Himachal nightly.

These incidents have caused alarm among transport officials and staff, with four Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses vandalized in Amritsar. Pro-Khalistan slogans were scrawled across several vehicles, raising concerns about the safety of staff and passengers as inter-state tensions rise.

The attacks come after altercations between youths from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh over local fees, as well as controversy surrounding flags bearing the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Law enforcement has been engaged, with arrests and FIRs registered in multiple incidents.

