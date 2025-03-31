Left Menu

Rajasthan Sets Sights on Top Investment Destination with Strategic Reforms

Rajasthan's government aims to become India's premier investment destination through transparency, governance, and policy reforms. The 'Investment Festival' emphasized economic development and youth employment. Initiatives include a mobile app for investment tracking and new policies to boost sectors like logistics and textiles, aspiring for a 350 billion-dollar economy by 2030.

Updated: 31-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:48 IST
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Top Investment Destination with Strategic Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to position itself as India's leading investment hub, the Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, is implementing a series of policy reforms focused on transparency and good governance.

Speaking at the 'Investment Festival,' Sharma called on industrialists, youth, and farmers to drive the state's economic growth. The festival highlighted the state's aim to transform agreements from the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit into tangible projects, valued at three lakh crore rupees.

With a vision aligned to Prime Minister Modi's Developed India 2047, the state is on a mission to foster self-reliance and prosperity, targeting a 350 billion-dollar economy by 2030. Key initiatives include skill training for 1.5 lakh youth and the release of policies for logistics, data centers, and textiles, alongside a mobile app for tracking investment progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

