Reliance Breaks Ground on First Compressed Bio-Gas Plant in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance commenced the development of its first Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Andhra Pradesh, promising a significant boost in jobs and clean energy. With a focus on sustainability and rural upliftment, the project involves Rs 139 crore and is the first of a planned 500 such ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:50 IST
Reliance Breaks Ground on First Compressed Bio-Gas Plant in Andhra Pradesh
Reliance breaks ground on first of 500 compressed bio-gas plants in Andhra Pradesh with Rs 65,000 crore investments. (Image: X/@naralokesh). Image Credit: ANI
In a major advancement for clean energy, Andhra Pradesh's IT and Electronics Minister, Nara Lokesh, inaugurated the foundation of Reliance's first Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant at Kanigiri, Prakasam district. The Rs 139 crore project marks the initial step in deploying 500 CBG plants with a total investment of Rs 65,000 crore across the state.

The plant, facilitated by Reliance, will leverage innovative technology to transform barren and wastelands into productive resources using Napier grass for bio-gas production. This initiative is poised to catalyze the establishment of integrated CBG hubs throughout Andhra Pradesh, according to a company statement.

With prospective usage of around 500,000 acres of barren land in Prakasam, Anantapur, Chittoor, and Kadapa, the full operation of these plants is expected to yield 40 lakh tonnes of green CBG and 1.1 million metric tonnes of organic fertilizer annually. This venture holds the promise of creating 250,000 jobs for the local youth, supporting the state's clean energy goal, and enhancing community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

