Symbhav 2025: Unveiling the 'Alchemy of Aspirations' at Symbiosis Law School

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:11 IST
Symbhav 2025 Opening Ceremony And Law Theatre. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Symbiosis Law School in Pune has launched the 17th edition of its much-anticipated annual festival, 'Symbhav,' nurturing a spirit of collaborative learning through a captivating blend of legal and cultural events. The festival kicked off on April 2, 2025, with an inspiring opening ceremony at the SVC Auditorium, setting the stage for a defining event in the university's calendar.

The commencement was marked by the symbolic lighting of the lamp, representing the victory of light over darkness. Esteemed guests, including Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar and Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Director of the Law School, graced the event. Ms. Manjrekar extolled the value of cultural expressions and encouraged students to indulge in creativity, while Dr. Gurpur emphasized the festival's evolution and its positive cultural impact.

Highlighting the festival was 'Binary Blossoms,' a Law Theatre production addressing intricate issues like AI-driven deep fakes and artistic theft, inspired by landmark legal cases. This year's theme, 'Alchemy of Aspirations,' underscores Symbhav's mission to transform aspirations into reality, while fostering an environment of academic and cultural richness. The festival promises ongoing engagement through various events designed to stimulate community and intellectual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

