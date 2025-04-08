Left Menu

Congress Slams Government Over Excise Duty Hikes Amid Falling Oil Prices

The Congress criticized the government's hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel, despite falling international oil prices. Leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the Modi government for the increase, calling it 'government loot.' They condemned the impact on inflation and LPG prices, highlighting public discontent.

In a fierce criticism of the government's excise duty hike on petrol and diesel, the Congress voiced dissatisfaction over the decision. Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing a 'government loot' while international oil prices fell sharply.

Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi's sentiments, noting that the government increased excise duty by Rs 2 per litre despite a 41% drop in international crude prices since 2014. Kharge criticized the impact on small investors and consumer finances, especially concerning the spike in LPG prices affecting poor families.

While the government's move to adjust prices due to international oil trends might shield consumers from immediate retail price hikes, the opposition remains vocal. The oil ministry confirmed that retail prices would remain unchanged despite the excise increase, as oil marketing companies manage the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

