Haldiram's Unites: A New Era for Iconic Indian Snack Giant
Haldiram's Nagpur and Delhi branches have merged to create Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. The merger, approved by regulatory bodies, will enhance international market presence, supported by strategic investors. The unified entity aims to expand its reach while preserving its iconic identity.
- Country:
- India
Haldiram's, a household name in Indian snacks and sweets, has announced the successful merger of its Nagpur and Delhi branches into Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd. This development, shared by CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani on LinkedIn, signifies a pivotal moment for the company renowned for its delicious offerings.
The unification has received green lights from the Competition Commission of India and the National Company Law Tribunal, solidifying the creation of this new entity. Holding a valuation of approximately USD 10 billion, this merger is set to be a game-changer in the Indian packaged food industry.
With a significant 56 percent stake held by the Delhi unit and 44 percent by Nagpur, Haldiram's is poised for global expansion, especially into markets like the US and the Middle East. Partnering with strategic investors such as Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and International Holding Company, the company is strategically positioned to enhance its international footprint while staying true to its legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haldiram
- Merger
- FMCG
- Snacks
- Indian Food
- Global Expansion
- CCI
- NCLT
- Investment
- Packaged Food
ALSO READ
Tragic Van Accident Sparks Ravine Blaze in Northern Mexico
BCCI Retains Star Players in Women's Cricket Central Contracts
BCCI Reveals 2024-25 Contracts for India's Women's Cricket Team
Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Train Accident in Himachal Pradesh
Tweets, likes, and needles: Study finds social media messaging spurs vaccine intentions