Left Menu

Haldiram's Unites: A New Era for Iconic Indian Snack Giant

Haldiram's Nagpur and Delhi branches have merged to create Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. The merger, approved by regulatory bodies, will enhance international market presence, supported by strategic investors. The unified entity aims to expand its reach while preserving its iconic identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:39 IST
Haldiram's Unites: A New Era for Iconic Indian Snack Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haldiram's, a household name in Indian snacks and sweets, has announced the successful merger of its Nagpur and Delhi branches into Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd. This development, shared by CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani on LinkedIn, signifies a pivotal moment for the company renowned for its delicious offerings.

The unification has received green lights from the Competition Commission of India and the National Company Law Tribunal, solidifying the creation of this new entity. Holding a valuation of approximately USD 10 billion, this merger is set to be a game-changer in the Indian packaged food industry.

With a significant 56 percent stake held by the Delhi unit and 44 percent by Nagpur, Haldiram's is poised for global expansion, especially into markets like the US and the Middle East. Partnering with strategic investors such as Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and International Holding Company, the company is strategically positioned to enhance its international footprint while staying true to its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025