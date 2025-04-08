Haldiram's Unites: A New Era for Iconic Indian Snack Giant

Haldiram's, a household name in Indian snacks and sweets, has announced the successful merger of its Nagpur and Delhi branches into Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd. This development, shared by CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani on LinkedIn, signifies a pivotal moment for the company renowned for its delicious offerings.

The unification has received green lights from the Competition Commission of India and the National Company Law Tribunal, solidifying the creation of this new entity. Holding a valuation of approximately USD 10 billion, this merger is set to be a game-changer in the Indian packaged food industry.

With a significant 56 percent stake held by the Delhi unit and 44 percent by Nagpur, Haldiram's is poised for global expansion, especially into markets like the US and the Middle East. Partnering with strategic investors such as Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and International Holding Company, the company is strategically positioned to enhance its international footprint while staying true to its legacy.

