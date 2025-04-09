ZIM Laboratories Joins Forces with Globalpharma to Transform Drug Delivery in the Gulf
ZIM Laboratories has entered a licensing and supply agreement with Globalpharma Co. to market oral thin film products in the Gulf region. The partnership involves registration and commercialization of 10 products, leveraging ZIM's technology. Globalpharma will handle regional manufacturing and marketing after initial regulatory support.
- Country:
- India
ZIM Laboratories Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has forged a strategic licensing and supply agreement with the UAE-based Globalpharma Co. This collaboration aims to bring ZIM's oral thin film products to the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
The agreement enables Globalpharma, a prominent pharmaceutical manufacturer, to register and market 10 products using ZIM's ThinOral technology platform, catering to local patient needs with innovative dosage forms. ZIM will initially supply bulk products and provide regulatory support for market entry in the UAE.
Post-approval, ZIM will supply powder mixes, allowing Globalpharma to undertake regional manufacturing and marketing. Zulfiquar Kamal, Director Finance at ZIM Laboratories, stated that the partnership unlocks significant commercial value and reinforces their vision of global strategic partnerships.
