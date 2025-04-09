Celebrating 25 Years of Gold Hallmarking: A Jewel in India's Economic Crown

The vibrant Indian gems and jewellery sector marked a historic milestone as it celebrated 25 years of gold hallmarking at the prestigious India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS) in Mumbai. Graced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the event underscored the importance of hallmarking in fostering consumer trust and industry integrity.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Joshi lauded jewellers for embracing hallmarking, crucial for safeguarding customer interests and bolstering India's reputation in the global market. He highlighted planned regulatory streamlining efforts to simplify compliance, benefiting both jewellers and consumers. The event attracted notable industry figures and international participants, marking it as a significant success.

Minister Joshi also announced a collaborative national hackathon between BIS and GJC, aiming to develop innovative, non-destructive testing solutions for gold jewellery. This initiative is set to revolutionize the industry by enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing India's position as a leader in the global gems and jewellery sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)