Vigilant Eyes on Trade: India Watches for Surges Amid Global Tariff Wars

Following US-imposed tariffs on China, India's commerce ministry has instructed customs to vigilantly monitor imports and exports to prevent re-routing of goods into the country. This move aims to avert potential economic impacts due to increased import surges and safeguard domestic industries.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry has issued a directive to customs authorities to exercise heightened scrutiny over imports and exports, in response to potential risks from the US's high tariffs on China. This alert comes amid concerns of goods being dumped and shipments being rerouted through India.

The 125% tariff imposed by the US has rendered Chinese goods pricier in American markets, prompting fears of diversion to other countries, including India. Authorities are particularly wary of any unsolicited influx of such goods into Indian markets.

The ministry has also engaged with relevant line ministries and industry bodies to gather feedback on import surges and gauge their potential impact on domestic producers. This approach aims to prevent India from becoming an unintended intermediary in global trade disruptions.

