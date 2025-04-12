Delhi's New Single Window System Set to Transform Business Landscape
The Delhi government is implementing a Single Window System (SWS) to enhance ease of doing business by June. It consolidates clearances from 12 departments and onboarded 59 services. The system, aimed at streamlining business approvals, is nearing completion and expected to go live soon.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize the business landscape with the launch of a Single Window System (SWS), which is anticipated to be operational by June. The SWS aims to streamline the process for investors by serving as a central portal for necessary clearances from 12 departments.
Currently, the SWS has successfully onboarded 59 services from 13 stakeholder departments. The second phase is nearing completion, with five additional departments integrating their APIs by mid-May, according to an Industry department officer.
Once fully functional, the system promises faster application clearance, reducing compliance hurdles, and promoting sector-specific reforms, thereby enhancing the ease of starting and conducting business in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
