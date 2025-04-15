Erick Ojeda returned from a fishing trip with empty pockets, emblematic of the struggles plaguing Venezuelan citizens. His story reflects a broader economic crisis characterized by dwindling oil revenues and strict international sanctions.

The country's leaders, including President Nicolás Maduro, battle to stabilize the floundering economy despite some growth in the capital. The Venezuelan populace finds hope elusive as currency woes and inflation take a toll.

As many consider migration amidst economic downturns, the national sentiment is marred with uncertainty. Despite government assurances, recovery remains distant, leaving citizens like Ojeda clinging to the hope of better days.

