Navigating Tariffs: India's Strategic Position for Trade Success

India stands to effectively manage the challenges arising from President Trump's tariffs, with promising trade discussions underway. ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasized the potential for free trade agreements, positioning India advantageously on the global stage.

While US President Trump enacted tariffs on multiple countries, India and the US are advancing towards a bilateral trade agreement set to significantly amplify trade volumes. Puri expressed optimism about India's prospects, noting ongoing fast-paced dialogues with the US and potential agreements with the EU and UK.

Amid these uncertainties, Puri affirmed ITC's commitment to resilience through diversification and innovation, focusing on climate-smart agriculture and digital advancements. As global tariffs evolve, ITC eyes sustained growth via integrated sustainability strategies and agile operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)