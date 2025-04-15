Left Menu

Navigating Tariffs: India's Strategic Position for Trade Success

India is well-positioned to mitigate the challenges posed by US tariffs, with potential trade agreements in sight. ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasizes that FTAs could bolster India's standing. Sustainable practices, digital interplay, and agile teams form ITC's strategy amidst this evolving trade landscape.

Updated: 15-04-2025 17:23 IST
India stands to effectively manage the challenges arising from President Trump's tariffs, with promising trade discussions underway. ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasized the potential for free trade agreements, positioning India advantageously on the global stage.

While US President Trump enacted tariffs on multiple countries, India and the US are advancing towards a bilateral trade agreement set to significantly amplify trade volumes. Puri expressed optimism about India's prospects, noting ongoing fast-paced dialogues with the US and potential agreements with the EU and UK.

Amid these uncertainties, Puri affirmed ITC's commitment to resilience through diversification and innovation, focusing on climate-smart agriculture and digital advancements. As global tariffs evolve, ITC eyes sustained growth via integrated sustainability strategies and agile operations.

