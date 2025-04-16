Retail Surge Battles Economic Gloom: March Sales Boost Amid Tariff Fears
U.S. retail sales surged in March as households rushed to buy vehicles before tariffs took effect, although concerns over the economic outlook are affecting discretionary spending. Motor vehicle sales saw a spike, while consumer spending on services showed a slowdown. Market fears of inflation and stagnation persist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
In March, U.S. retail sales experienced a significant surge, attributed largely to households rushing to purchase motor vehicles before impending tariffs took hold, according to data released by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau.
President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on cars and trucks in early April prompted a rush among consumers to buy before prices soared, industry analysts reported.
Despite this increase, discretionary spending—particularly among low-income households—has dwindled amid economic concerns, adding to the pressure on services, the economy's main growth driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal
Federal Scrutiny on Harvard: Trump Administration's Antisemitism Crackdown
Trump Administration Initiates Major Health Agency Staff Reductions
States Sue Trump Administration Over $11 Billion Grant Cancellations
Sweeping Job Cuts in U.S. Health Agencies Under Trump Administration