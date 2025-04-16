Retail Surge Battles Economic Gloom: March Sales Boost Amid Tariff Fears

In March, U.S. retail sales experienced a significant surge, attributed largely to households rushing to purchase motor vehicles before impending tariffs took hold, according to data released by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau.

President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on cars and trucks in early April prompted a rush among consumers to buy before prices soared, industry analysts reported.

Despite this increase, discretionary spending—particularly among low-income households—has dwindled amid economic concerns, adding to the pressure on services, the economy's main growth driver.

