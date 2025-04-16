Left Menu

Retail Surge Battles Economic Gloom: March Sales Boost Amid Tariff Fears

U.S. retail sales surged in March as households rushed to buy vehicles before tariffs took effect, although concerns over the economic outlook are affecting discretionary spending. Motor vehicle sales saw a spike, while consumer spending on services showed a slowdown. Market fears of inflation and stagnation persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In March, U.S. retail sales experienced a significant surge, attributed largely to households rushing to purchase motor vehicles before impending tariffs took hold, according to data released by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau.

President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on cars and trucks in early April prompted a rush among consumers to buy before prices soared, industry analysts reported.

Despite this increase, discretionary spending—particularly among low-income households—has dwindled amid economic concerns, adding to the pressure on services, the economy's main growth driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

