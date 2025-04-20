Trade Tensions Resurface: India and U.S. Clash Over Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

India is voicing concerns with the U.S. over the return of tariffs on steel and aluminum, a topic slated for upcoming trade talks, according to an official. The tariffs had previously been settled through the WTO's mutually agreed solution.

Initially imposed by the Biden administration in 2018 due to national security concerns, these tariffs led India to implement retaliatory measures in 2019, which were eventually rescinded following a cooperative resolution in 2020.

The Trump administration has now reimposed the tariffs, prompting India to request WTO consultations. The ongoing discussions aim to address the dispute while ensuring market access for Indian exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)