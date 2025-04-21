Left Menu

Montra Electric Partners with Magenta Mobility to Revolutionize eSCV Logistics

Montra Electric has signed an agreement with Magenta Mobility to supply 100 electric small commercial vehicles. These eSCVs will serve various industries like FMCG and e-commerce, enhancing efficiency. Montra Electric will offer customized services and charging solutions to boost fleet uptime and operational productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:00 IST
Montra Electric has entered into an agreement with Magenta Mobility to supply 100 electric small commercial vehicles (eSCVs) aimed at streamlining logistics operations. The deployment of these vehicles will span across industries including FMCG, grocery, e-commerce, and telecom.

To enhance operational efficiency, Montra Electric will provide tailored service and charging solutions. Tivolt, Montra's eSCV division, will oversee the delivery of these vehicles, each meticulously suited for diverse applications.

This partnership aspires to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles within the small commercial sector, with a focus on boosting mileage, supporting intercity activities, and elevating driver safety and comfort.

