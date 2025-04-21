Montra Electric Partners with Magenta Mobility to Revolutionize eSCV Logistics

Montra Electric has entered into an agreement with Magenta Mobility to supply 100 electric small commercial vehicles (eSCVs) aimed at streamlining logistics operations. The deployment of these vehicles will span across industries including FMCG, grocery, e-commerce, and telecom.

To enhance operational efficiency, Montra Electric will provide tailored service and charging solutions. Tivolt, Montra's eSCV division, will oversee the delivery of these vehicles, each meticulously suited for diverse applications.

This partnership aspires to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles within the small commercial sector, with a focus on boosting mileage, supporting intercity activities, and elevating driver safety and comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)