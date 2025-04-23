Telangana's Investment Triumph: CM Reddy Secures Rs 12,062 Crore from Japan
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Japan to attract investments, resulting in agreements worth Rs 12,062 crore. Upon his return to Hyderabad, he was welcomed by several political leaders. The visit, accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, marks a significant success in boosting the state's economic prospects.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad from a week-long visit to Japan on Wednesday, aiming to enhance the state's economic landscape by securing new investments.
Upon arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, CM Reddy was warmly received by a host of MLAs, MPs, and other significant political figures.
The high-stakes trip resulted in the Telangana government's favorable signing of investment agreements amounting to Rs 12,062 crore, as per an official communiqué. This successful venture was executed with the collaboration of State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a cohort of senior officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad 2013 bomb blast: Telangana HC upholds death penalty to 5 convicts.
High Court Upholds Death Penalty for IM Operatives in 2013 Hyderabad Blasts
Sunrisers Hyderabad Aim for IPL Turnaround Against Punjab Kings
Land Dispute Tensions: University of Hyderabad's 400-Acre Battle
TCS net profit dips 1.6 pc to Rs 12,224 cr in March quarter; revenue rises 5.2 pc to Rs 64,479 crore: BSE filing.