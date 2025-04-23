Telangana's Investment Triumph: CM Reddy Secures Rs 12,062 Crore from Japan

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad from a week-long visit to Japan on Wednesday, aiming to enhance the state's economic landscape by securing new investments.

Upon arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, CM Reddy was warmly received by a host of MLAs, MPs, and other significant political figures.

The high-stakes trip resulted in the Telangana government's favorable signing of investment agreements amounting to Rs 12,062 crore, as per an official communiqué. This successful venture was executed with the collaboration of State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a cohort of senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)