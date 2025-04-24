Left Menu

Dollar's Rollercoaster: Trade Negotiations and Federal Reserve Influence

The U.S. dollar fell after President Trump softened his stance on China and the Federal Reserve. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated no specific currency target. Investor confidence wavered amid concerns about Fed independence, impacting U.S. assets and the dollar's performance against other major currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:09 IST
The U.S. dollar experienced a downturn on Thursday, giving back gains from the previous day after President Trump toned down his aggressive rhetoric against the Federal Reserve's leadership and appeared to adopt a more conciliatory approach toward China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed this sentiment, noting there was no specific currency target ahead of talks with his Japanese counterpart. This backdrop, together with signs of instability caused by high tariffs on Chinese goods, has stirred market uncertainty, with the dollar becoming incredibly sensitive to trade headlines.

In recent days, the dollar has faced pressure as European markets opened, with the euro rising to $1.1368. Despite the diplomatic shift, experts like ING's Francesco Pesole and Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzuis remain cautious about the dollar's trajectory, predicting further depreciation unless confidence in U.S. monetary policy is restored.

