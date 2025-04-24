India Inc's Profitability to Soar Amid Flat Revenue Growth, Says Report

India Inc is anticipated to experience stable revenue growth in the March quarter, with profits expected to increase, according to a report by a domestic rating agency. Crisil Ratings forecasts a 5-6% future growth rate.

The financial outlook for several sectors remains mixed, with telecom and retail expected to boost top-line figures due to increased demand and strategic expansion. Notably, telecom is set to see a 15% revenue surge following price hikes and 5G plan introductions.

In contrast, the automobile and IT sectors face profit margin declines due to rising operational costs, while the FMCG sector grapples with price adjustments due to heightened input costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)