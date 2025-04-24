Trump's Trade War Ignites Corporate Caution Across Industries

Businesses worldwide are feeling the squeeze as President Trump's trade war increases costs and brings economic uncertainty. With prices rising and financial forecasts cut, companies are navigating supply chain disruptions and the ramifications of unpredictable US tariff policies.

Concerns about consumer confidence were reinforced by major food companies like Nestle and Unilever, which cited Trump's tariffs as a potential drag on consumer sentiment. Despite some tariffs being temporarily paused, key levies remain, prompting responses from corporations like American Airlines and Hyundai.

The situation is compounded by global trade disputes, with declines in consumer activities reported by companies such as Essity and Chipotle. While some companies, such as Nokia and Dassault, face volatility, others warn of more price hikes. The tension adds layers to an already complex business outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)