Air India Reroutes Flights Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

Air India has announced rerouting of its flights to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East following fresh restrictions on Pakistani airspace. The development comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan triggered by the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan declared on Thursday that it would block Indian airlines from using its airspace. In response, Air India confirmed that the restrictions are prompting the airline to take extended alternative routes for flights servicing the affected regions.

Expressing regret for the disruption, Air India stated, "We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen airspace closure beyond our control. We assure our customers and crew that their safety remains our foremost priority."

(With inputs from agencies.)