Air India Reroutes Flights Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

Air India announces it will reroute its international flights due to new restrictions on Pakistani airspace amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The move impacts routes to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, prioritizing passenger and crew safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:12 IST
Air India has announced rerouting of its flights to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East following fresh restrictions on Pakistani airspace. The development comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan triggered by the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan declared on Thursday that it would block Indian airlines from using its airspace. In response, Air India confirmed that the restrictions are prompting the airline to take extended alternative routes for flights servicing the affected regions.

Expressing regret for the disruption, Air India stated, "We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen airspace closure beyond our control. We assure our customers and crew that their safety remains our foremost priority."

(With inputs from agencies.)

