Odisha: The Rising Steel Powerhouse of India
Chief Minister Mohan Manji expressed confidence in Odisha's emergence as a leading player in India's steel sector. The state aims to increase its steel production significantly, driven by a favorable investment climate and supportive infrastructure, making Odisha an essential contributor to India's economic growth.
Odisha is poised to rise as a leading force in the steel industry, with Chief Minister Mohan Manji affirming the state's strategic advancement in this sector. Speaking at the Steel India 2025 event, Manji highlighted Odisha's role as a pivotal economic power among India's top states.
The Chief Minister emphasized the state's ambitious plan to ramp up steel production from 41 million to 130 million tonnes by 2030, aiming for Odisha to contribute nearly 50 percent of the country's steel output. The recent 'Utkasrh Odisha' conclave secured investment proposals worth Rs 17-lakh crore, underscoring substantial growth prospects for the steel sector.
Facilitating this development is the alignment of central and state government policies, fostering infrastructure enhancements such as improved road, port, and rail connectivity. The newly rolled out industrial policy, offering competitive financial incentives, further positions Odisha as a prime destination for industrial investment.
