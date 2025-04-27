Strengthening Indo-Dutch Trade: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
India and the Netherlands are enhancing trade and investment ties, driven by growing exports despite global challenges. Indian Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal's visit to The Hague focused on strategic economic collaboration. Discussions also emphasized strengthening the startup ecosystem and exploring new trade opportunities with Croatia.
India is bolstering its trade and investment relations with the Netherlands, as highlighted by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal's recent visit to The Hague. This mission is crucial given the robust growth in Indian exports to the Netherlands despite global economic uncertainties.
During high-level meetings, Mr. Barthwal, alongside officials like Ambassador @ktuhinv and DG Foreign Economic Relations Michiel Sweers, deliberated on expanding cooperation through the Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC). The focus was on strategic economic collaboration between the two nations.
The dialogue also included efforts to boost the startup and innovation ecosystem. Barthwal's visit extended to Croatia, where he met State Secretary Zdenko Lucić to explore further investment opportunities and trade connections.
India's merchandise exports stand at USD 437.42 bn in 2024-25 as against USD 437.07 bn in 2023-24: Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.
