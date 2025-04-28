Delhi Airport Chaos Sparks Close Monitoring by Aviation Ministry

Recent flight delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have prompted Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to ensure rigorous monitoring of operations at the facility. The airport, experiencing congestion due to runway upgrades and unfavorable winds, is facing scrutiny to improve planning and execution in the future.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), responsible for the airport's management, has temporarily halted the renovation of runway RW 10/28. Initially closed for upgrades, the 3,800-meter runway is expected to recommence operations in May, with further renovations scheduled after the peak travel season.

Minister Naidu emphasized better planning going forward, highlighting current challenges such as easterly winds impacting operations. He noted improvements over the previous week but stressed that major upgrades should occur during lower travel periods, anticipated for resumption in July or August.

