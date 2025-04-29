Star Estate Surpasses Rs. 7,000 Crore in Sales, Eyes Next Landmark

Star Estate, a prominent name in India's real estate consultancy sector, has achieved a remarkable milestone. The company reported sales of approximately Rs. 7,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25, confirming its status as one of the fastest-growing real estate firms in the country.

Over the past year, Star Estate has expanded its footprint in both tier-I and tier-II cities, establishing a presence in key micro-markets across northern and southern India. The company's success is attributed to its customer-first approach, strong leadership, and expert market understanding.

Looking ahead, Star Estate aims to achieve Rs. 10,000 crore in sales during FY 2025-26. The firm plans to venture into new emerging markets and enhance its tech-driven real estate solutions, further solidifying its position in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)