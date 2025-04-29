Left Menu

Bill Gates Applauds India's Namo Drone Didi Initiative for Rural Women

Bill Gates praised India's Namo Drone Didi initiative for empowering rural women and enhancing agricultural productivity. He highlighted the program's success and its potential for expansion, noting the role of self-help groups (SHGs) and technological advancements that reduce manual labor and improve crop yields.

Updated: 29-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:32 IST
Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has lauded India's Namo Drone Didi program, a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2023 aimed at empowering rural women while enhancing agricultural efficiency. Highlighting the program's impact, Gates shared a video on social media showcasing its success and the inspiring women behind it.

During a visit to India, Gates interacted with three Drone Didis from Bihar—Sangita Devi, Sumintra Devi, and Kajol Kumari. Impressed by their adeptness and resourcefulness, he emphasized the drones' advantages, such as reducing fertilizer and water use, accelerating agricultural processes, and boosting productivity.

Besides operational expertise, Gates praised the Indian government's plans to integrate advanced drone technologies. This will allow the Drone Didis to monitor crop conditions in real-time, assess soil and moisture levels, and enhance yields through targeted interventions. He underlined the essential role of self-help groups (SHGs) in empowering women across India, providing financial support and fostering entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

