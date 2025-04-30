Left Menu

Ukraine and US Near Landmark Mineral Agreement Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine is on the verge of signing a pivotal mineral resources agreement with the US, while ongoing negotiations and a complex geopolitical situation continue to impede progress. Both nations aim for cooperation amid the persistent Russia-Ukraine conflict, with wider ramifications for international support and potential peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing to conclude a significant mineral resources agreement with the United States this week in Washington. Despite the geopolitical challenges posed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the deal is expected to progress as Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko coordinates final technical details.

The Ukrainian Cabinet is set to approve the new provisions introduced to ensure a fairer balance of interests between the two nations. This follows concerns that the US's initial draft heavily favored its own interests. Washington's role in brokering peace remains contentious, as recent Russian attacks have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

US attempts to speed up negotiations for a peace settlement face hurdles. Russia's response to ceasefire proposals remains conditional, while Ukrainian civilian casualties rise. Both nations continue to navigate a complex landscape with potential dire consequences for military support and economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

