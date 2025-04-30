Left Menu

KOKUYO's Strategic Expansion: Acquires HNI India's Office Business

KOKUYO Co., Ltd. announced a definitive agreement to acquire HNI Corporation's India business. This acquisition aligns with KOKUYO's 2030 vision of $3.5 billion in net sales. The deal reinforces KOKUYO's commitment to India and strengthens its presence in the Asian office furniture market.

  • India

Japan's KOKUYO Co., Ltd., known for office furniture and stationery, has confirmed a major acquisition deal with HNI Corporation's Indian arm, HNI Office India. This move marks a pivotal moment for KOKUYO as it pursues a goal of reaching USD 3.5 billion in net sales by 2030.

While the financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed, KOKUYO views this strategic acquisition as reinforcing its commitment to India and supporting long-term regional growth. The deal promises to bolster its expansive portfolio in the Asian market, where the company already enjoys a substantial presence.

With existing operations in India through KOKUYO Camlin, KOKUYO is set to leverage HNI India's robust manufacturing capabilities and market expertise, aiming to enhance innovation and broaden their customer base across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

