Chennai's New Artery: CPRR Phase III Launched

The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) Phase III has been inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The project, covering 133 km, aims to connect Ennore and Mahabalipuram. A new six-lane road, part of this multi-crore project, spans 30.10 km from Tiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:21 IST
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, marked a significant milestone on Thursday with the inauguration of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) phase III construction, designed to enhance connectivity from Tiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur.

This ambitious infrastructure project, valued in crores, promises to streamline traffic by linking Ennore and Mahabalipuram. Executed by the state Highways and Minor Ports Department, the CPRR spans an impressive 133 km, interconnecting major points like Singaperumal Koil, Tiruvallur, and Sriperumbudur.

The recently launched segment includes a six-lane road with service lanes, stretching over 30.10 km. This development, part of the Chennai Border Road Project, has an estimated budget of Rs 2,689.74 crore. Key figures at the event included State Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister E V Velu and Minorities Welfare Minister S M Nasar.

