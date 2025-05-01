Automotive Giants Rev Up: Maruti, Mahindra Shine Amidst Market Challenges

In a challenging automotive market, Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have reported positive vehicle dispatch figures, contrasting a decline seen by Tata Motors and Hyundai.

Mahindra excelled with a significant 28% growth in utility vehicle sales, stepping into the second position in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, surpassing Hyundai.

Kia India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor also posted year-on-year sales growth, while automotive leaders continue to focus on export strategies amidst domestic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)