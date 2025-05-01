Mascot Infrastructure Launches Ambitious Industrial City in Gujarat

In a groundbreaking move, Mascot Infrastructure, Gujarat's foremost real estate and industrial park developer, has embarked on its largest endeavor with the Mascot Industrial City at Vithalapur in Ahmedabad district. Covering an extensive area of 385 acres, this integrated township is poised to become a transformative manufacturing and logistics hub within one of India's rapidly advancing industrial corridors, thereby promoting economic development.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, was graced by key figures such as Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, and former Home Minister Rajnibhai Patel. Mascot Infrastructure, noted for delivering over 60 million square feet of development, highlighted the project's futuristic facilities and wide-ranging amenities. Additional developments within the township were also inaugurated, including a Dormitory Complex with 31 towers housing 12,500 beds, multiple residential units, a shopping mall, food court, hotel, school, and fuel station.

In a reflection of strong investor trust, 13 companies laid their project foundation stones at the site simultaneously. Among these were Luxor Industries, Abhi Metals, and Mysore Tubes Suppliers. Managing Director Sanjay Patel proclaimed the Mascot Industrial City a landmark for Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, aspiring to foster a dynamic and globally competitive environment for industries. This development underscores Mascot's commitment to India's 'Make in India' initiative, aspiring to set a new standard for industrial townships nationwide.

