Vizhinjam Seaport: Kerala's Gateway to the Global Trade Arena

Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala is inaugurated as a significant milestone. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan credits the LDF government for reviving the stalled project and outlines the state's major financial commitment. The seaport is set to enhance India's maritime trade, reduce foreign cargo dependency, and generate thousands of jobs.

Updated: 02-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:10 IST
Vizhinjam Seaport: Kerala's Gateway to the Global Trade Arena
  • India

In a landmark event that marks a turning point for Kerala's trade prospects, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport. At the event, Vijayan emphasized that the port not only opens new global connections but also represents a triumph of the state's developmental vision and commitment.

The seaport, previously languishing in delays, witnessed a revival thanks to the determined efforts of the LDF government, which has reportedly invested Rs 5,370.86 crore out of the total Rs 8,686 crore project cost. The Adani Group has contributed Rs 2,497 crore, while the central government provided a Viability Gap Fund of Rs 818 crore.

With commercial operations commencing ahead of schedule in 2024, the port aims to curb the annual losses India incurs by redirecting cargo to foreign ports. The seaport's establishment signifies a landmark development with economic implications, including the creation of over 5,000 direct job opportunities.

