India Urges Italy to Halt Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
India has called on Italy to stop financing Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. This demand was made during a meeting between India's Finance Minister Sitharaman and Italy's Giorgetti. India is also advocating for reduced funding from the ADB and Pakistan's inclusion in the FATF grey list.
- Country:
- Italy
In a strategic maneuver after the Pahalgam terror incident, India has urged Italy to cease its financial support to Pakistan. The request came during a diplomatic encounter between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti at the Asian Development Bank's Annual Meeting in Milan.
The Italian Development Cooperation is recognized as a significant partner for the United Nations Development Programme in Pakistan, with major initiatives underway as highlighted on the UNDP's website. Meanwhile, India is also pressing the Asian Development Bank to reconsider its funding allocations towards Pakistan.
Following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people mostly tourists, India has downgraded its diplomatic stance with Islamabad. In a broader punitive response, the Indian government has halted the Indus Waters Treaty, potentially affecting Pakistan's water supply significantly over time, and is pursuing Pakistan's inclusion on the FATF grey list.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Italy
- Pakistan
- Pahalgam
- terror attack
- finance
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Giancarlo Giorgetti
- ADB
- UNDP
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman's Strategic Global Engagements: US and Peru Tour Official Itinerary Unveiled
Tariff Tensions: U.S. Takes Center Stage at Global Finance Gatherings
Rexas Finance and Pepe Poised for Greatest 2025 Crypto Gains
Muthoot Finance Announces Significant Dividend, Appoints Independent Director
Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack