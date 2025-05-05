India Urges Italy to Halt Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

In a strategic maneuver after the Pahalgam terror incident, India has urged Italy to cease its financial support to Pakistan. The request came during a diplomatic encounter between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti at the Asian Development Bank's Annual Meeting in Milan.

The Italian Development Cooperation is recognized as a significant partner for the United Nations Development Programme in Pakistan, with major initiatives underway as highlighted on the UNDP's website. Meanwhile, India is also pressing the Asian Development Bank to reconsider its funding allocations towards Pakistan.

Following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people mostly tourists, India has downgraded its diplomatic stance with Islamabad. In a broader punitive response, the Indian government has halted the Indus Waters Treaty, potentially affecting Pakistan's water supply significantly over time, and is pursuing Pakistan's inclusion on the FATF grey list.

