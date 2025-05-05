Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Bijnor

A deadly collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district led to the deaths of a young woman and a child, with several others injured. The accident involved a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck, with police arresting the truck driver as part of the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Bijnor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, a young woman and a child lost their lives in a head-on collision late Monday evening. The incident involved a tractor-trolley and a truck, police confirmed.

ASP (Rural) Vinay Singh reported that the accident claimed the lives of 20-year-old Dolly and her 4-year-old companion, Ananya. Additionally, 17 other individuals sustained injuries, with four in serious condition and transferred to the district hospital for treatment.

The crash, occurring near Gohawar crossing on the Noorpur-Moradabad road, happened as the victims were traveling to Moradabad for a pre-wedding ritual. Police have apprehended the truck driver as investigations continue into the cause of this tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025