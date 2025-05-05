Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Bijnor
A deadly collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district led to the deaths of a young woman and a child, with several others injured. The accident involved a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck, with police arresting the truck driver as part of the ongoing investigation.
In a heartbreaking accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, a young woman and a child lost their lives in a head-on collision late Monday evening. The incident involved a tractor-trolley and a truck, police confirmed.
ASP (Rural) Vinay Singh reported that the accident claimed the lives of 20-year-old Dolly and her 4-year-old companion, Ananya. Additionally, 17 other individuals sustained injuries, with four in serious condition and transferred to the district hospital for treatment.
The crash, occurring near Gohawar crossing on the Noorpur-Moradabad road, happened as the victims were traveling to Moradabad for a pre-wedding ritual. Police have apprehended the truck driver as investigations continue into the cause of this tragic accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
