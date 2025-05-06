Stalemate Continues in India-UK Investment Treaty Talks

The proposed bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between India and the UK remains in limbo as both countries have yet to settle key differences, according to an official statement.

While negotiations continue, the two nations have managed to finalize talks on the free trade agreement (FTA) and a social security pact, officially titled the Double Contribution Convention Agreement.

However, the BIT discussions persist, with contentious issues such as the sunset clause requiring further deliberation. These treaties are vital for safeguarding and encouraging investments between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)