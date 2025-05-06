Left Menu

Stalemate Continues in India-UK Investment Treaty Talks

Negotiations over the bilateral investment treaty between India and the UK remain unresolved, despite an announcement of the conclusion of talks on a free trade agreement. Discussions are ongoing, with issues like the sunset clause still to be addressed. UK investments in India have been significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:32 IST
Stalemate Continues in India-UK Investment Treaty Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between India and the UK remains in limbo as both countries have yet to settle key differences, according to an official statement.

While negotiations continue, the two nations have managed to finalize talks on the free trade agreement (FTA) and a social security pact, officially titled the Double Contribution Convention Agreement.

However, the BIT discussions persist, with contentious issues such as the sunset clause requiring further deliberation. These treaties are vital for safeguarding and encouraging investments between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025