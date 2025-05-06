Stalemate Continues in India-UK Investment Treaty Talks
Negotiations over the bilateral investment treaty between India and the UK remain unresolved, despite an announcement of the conclusion of talks on a free trade agreement. Discussions are ongoing, with issues like the sunset clause still to be addressed. UK investments in India have been significant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The proposed bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between India and the UK remains in limbo as both countries have yet to settle key differences, according to an official statement.
While negotiations continue, the two nations have managed to finalize talks on the free trade agreement (FTA) and a social security pact, officially titled the Double Contribution Convention Agreement.
However, the BIT discussions persist, with contentious issues such as the sunset clause requiring further deliberation. These treaties are vital for safeguarding and encouraging investments between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arete Group Unveils Major Investment in Gujarat Industrial Park
TREVOC Group's Bold Investment in Tier-2 Cities' Real Estate
Toshiba Energizes Telangana: Major Investment in Manufacturing Expansion
IGI Shines with Profit Surge and Strategic Investments
AIFs Redefine Real Estate Investment in India: The Rs 74,000 Crore Journey