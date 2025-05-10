Left Menu

Maharashtra govt approves new deputy RTO at Jat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:06 IST
Maharashtra govt approves new deputy RTO at Jat
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of a deputy regional transport office (Dy RTO) at Jat town in Sangli district.

With this, the state now has 35 deputy RTOs and 24 RTOs.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the new RTO office will have vehicle registration code MH-59.

The state transport commissioner has been tasked with appointing officers for licensing, registration, and taxation at the Jat deputy RTO office and securing land on lease for the new RTO office, the GR stated.

As Jat is around 100-120 km from Sangali city, people won't have to travel to the district headquarters for RTO-related work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025