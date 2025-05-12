Tata Steel's Fiscal Triumph: Doubling Profits Amid Challenges
Tata Steel's net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 1,200.88 crore in Q4 FY25. Despite lower realisations, higher volumes and reduced costs supported earnings. The company declared a dividend and approved a $2.5 billion fund infusion. Investments in R&D and expansions signal strategic growth.
- Country:
- India
Tata Steel has reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, soaring to Rs 1,200.88 crore for the March quarter, driven by augmented volumes and lowered controllable costs despite reduced realisations.
The company's total income decreased to Rs 56,679.11 crore, down from Rs 58,863.22 crore in the previous year. Nonetheless, Tata Steel managed to cut expenses significantly, reducing them to Rs 54,167.61 crore from Rs 56,496.33 crore.
The fiscal year saw a net profit of Rs 3,173.78 crore, marking a significant recovery from a loss of Rs 4,909.61 crore in the prior year. The board recommended a Rs 3.60 per share dividend and approved a USD 2.5 billion investment into T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, enhancing their footprint and capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Revamps EV Charging Investment to Accelerate Nationwide Rollout
Power Grid Investment Crucial for Asia-Pacific's Energy Future, Says ADB-WEF Report
CtrlS' Rs 500 Crore Investment Unveils Bhopal's AI-Ready Data Centre
Suzhou Attracts Mega Investments at Global Conference
CEOs Gather at White House for Investment Discussions