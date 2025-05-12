Left Menu

Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions Under Scrutiny: NHTSA Seeks Answers

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is probing Tesla's plans to launch a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, focusing on the safety of its self-driving cars in poor weather conditions. This inquiry follows several accidents involving Tesla's self-driving technology, including a fatality in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has requested detailed information from Tesla regarding its intended launch of a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. The investigation aims to evaluate the safety of Tesla's full self-driving technology, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

In a letter disclosed to the public on Monday, the NHTSA cited ongoing investigations into Tesla collisions occurring under reduced visibility conditions. The administration requires further clarity on the technical aspects of Tesla's robotaxis, including sensor technology and compliance with industry standards.

Tesla, which has not yet commented, faces increasing scrutiny after several incidents, including a fatal crash in 2023. The NHTSA is focused on ensuring these autonomous vehicles can operate safely in real-time conditions and address driver attention issues within its Autopilot system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

