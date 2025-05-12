Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions Under Scrutiny: NHTSA Seeks Answers

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has requested detailed information from Tesla regarding its intended launch of a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. The investigation aims to evaluate the safety of Tesla's full self-driving technology, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

In a letter disclosed to the public on Monday, the NHTSA cited ongoing investigations into Tesla collisions occurring under reduced visibility conditions. The administration requires further clarity on the technical aspects of Tesla's robotaxis, including sensor technology and compliance with industry standards.

Tesla, which has not yet commented, faces increasing scrutiny after several incidents, including a fatal crash in 2023. The NHTSA is focused on ensuring these autonomous vehicles can operate safely in real-time conditions and address driver attention issues within its Autopilot system.

