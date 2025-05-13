Himachal Minister Demands Import Duty Hike on Turkey Over Strategic Stance

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has called for a hike in import duties on goods arriving from Turkey. This follows claims that Turkey is tactically supporting Pakistan in its conflicts with India. Singh emphasized the negative impact on the state's Rs 4,500 crore apple economy if import duties are lowered.

The Minister praised the Indian government for its strong response to Pakistan and urged national policy changes to address international stances. Political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are advocating for a special Parliament session to discuss the implications.

There is also growing political pressure, with former state Congress Chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and industry figures like Harish Chauhan demanding a complete ban on imports from Turkey, highlighting Turkey's significant role as an apple supplier to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)