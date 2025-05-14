Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses U.N. Ruling on MH17 Tragedy

The Kremlin has rejected the U.N. aviation council's ruling that Russia was responsible for the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. Russia's Foreign Ministry also deemed the decision illegitimate, blaming Ukraine for the incident. The attack involved pro-Russian separatists amid conflict in the Donbas region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 02:07 IST
Kremlin Dismisses U.N. Ruling on MH17 Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin rejected as biased a ruling by the U.N. aviation council regarding the 2014 downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, which resulted in 298 fatalities. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's stance, stating Russia was not involved in the investigation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also refused to recognize the council's decision, labeling it illegitimate. The ministry accused the Ukrainian government of being primarily responsible for the incident, which occurred during its conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region.

Flight MH17, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was downed amidst intense fighting. In 2022, Dutch judges convicted three men, including two Russians and one Ukrainian, of murder in absentia. Moscow refused extradition, criticizing the ruling as scandalous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025