Diplomatic Endeavors: Turkey Hosts Trilateral Meetings in Istanbul

Turkey is set to host two trilateral meetings in Istanbul on Friday as part of its diplomatic initiative to help resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The first meeting involves Turkish, U.S., and Ukrainian officials, followed by discussions among Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian delegations.

In an effort to broker peace in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Turkey will participate in two trilateral meetings this Friday in Istanbul.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced talks will commence at 0745 GMT with representatives from Turkey, the U.S., and Ukraine.

This will be succeeded by a 0930 GMT dialogue among Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian officials, marking a significant diplomatic effort in the region.

