Diplomatic Endeavors: Turkey Hosts Trilateral Meetings in Istanbul
Turkey is set to host two trilateral meetings in Istanbul on Friday as part of its diplomatic initiative to help resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The first meeting involves Turkish, U.S., and Ukrainian officials, followed by discussions among Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian delegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In an effort to broker peace in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Turkey will participate in two trilateral meetings this Friday in Istanbul.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced talks will commence at 0745 GMT with representatives from Turkey, the U.S., and Ukraine.
This will be succeeded by a 0930 GMT dialogue among Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian officials, marking a significant diplomatic effort in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown
U.S. Issues Strong Warning to Iran Over Houthi Support
U.S. Defense Secretary Delivers Threat to Iran Amid Nuclear Talks
U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations