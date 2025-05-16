Left Menu

Delhi's Modernisation Plan: Revamping Mandis Under Scrutiny

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a modernisation plan for the city's mandis. She criticized the previous AAP government for poor conditions and lack of facilities, alleging corruption. Gupta promised improved cleanliness, safety, and facilities, aiming for a complete overhaul to eliminate corruption and enhance infrastructure.

Updated: 16-05-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a comprehensive modernisation plan aimed at revamping the mandis in the national capital. This move comes amid accusations against the previous AAP government for their alleged negligence and corruption in maintaining these crucial trading hubs.

During a visit to Azadpur Mandi, Gupta highlighted the lack of essential facilities, such as cleanliness and safety, which she attributed to the inaction of past governments over the last decade or more. She remarked on the dilapidated state of the roads and amenities, labeling the situation as dire.

Chief Minister Gupta asserted a commitment to eradicating corruption and revamping infrastructure, promising immediate steps for appointing new personnel and ensuring security. Accompanied by Minister Kapil Mishra, she emphasized the state's dedication to transforming mandis from what she described as 'kooda ghar' into well-maintained and efficient centers of commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

