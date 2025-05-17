Left Menu

Mumbai Urban Transport Project Secures Major Budget Boost for 2025-26

The Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) has received Rs 1,777 crore in the 2025-26 Union Budget, a 125% increase from the previous year. This funding will aid in the expansion and capacity building of Mumbai's suburban rail network, enhancing connectivity and passenger convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:58 IST
Mumbai Urban Transport Project Secures Major Budget Boost for 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's 2025-26 Union Budget has significantly increased funding for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), providing Rs 1,777 crore, up 125% from the previous year's Rs 789 crore.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) announced this increase, emphasizing its importance in expanding and improving Mumbai's suburban rail network. This budget boost includes Rs 100 crore for MUTP-II, Rs 800 crore for MUTP-III, and Rs 877 crore for MUTP-IIIA. Maharashtra will match this funding, further supporting crucial projects aimed at decongesting the city and enhancing commuter services.

No financial constraints were reported in the previous year, and additional funding will be available if needed for ongoing projects. With these strategic investments, Mumbai's rail network is set to become faster, safer, and more efficient, providing improved mobility for everyday commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025