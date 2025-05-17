Mumbai Urban Transport Project Secures Major Budget Boost for 2025-26

The Indian government's 2025-26 Union Budget has significantly increased funding for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), providing Rs 1,777 crore, up 125% from the previous year's Rs 789 crore.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) announced this increase, emphasizing its importance in expanding and improving Mumbai's suburban rail network. This budget boost includes Rs 100 crore for MUTP-II, Rs 800 crore for MUTP-III, and Rs 877 crore for MUTP-IIIA. Maharashtra will match this funding, further supporting crucial projects aimed at decongesting the city and enhancing commuter services.

No financial constraints were reported in the previous year, and additional funding will be available if needed for ongoing projects. With these strategic investments, Mumbai's rail network is set to become faster, safer, and more efficient, providing improved mobility for everyday commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)