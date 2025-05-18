Left Menu

India's Electric Three-Wheeler Market Surges: Leading the Global Charge

India retains its position as the world's largest electric three-wheeler market, with sales rising nearly 20% to approx 0.7 million vehicles in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency. The PM E-DRIVE scheme supports continued growth in this sector, which dominates alongside China and Southeast Asia.

India's influence in the global electric three-wheeler market continues to grow, as shown by a nearly 20% sales increase to around 0.7 million vehicles in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency's latest report.

The Global EV Outlook 2025 highlights India's role in spurring growth, despite a 5% contraction in the global three-wheeler market from the previous year. India overtook China as the largest market for these vehicles in 2023 and continued its dominance in 2024.

Support from the PM E-DRIVE policy is ensuring this upward trend persists, with plans to roll out over 300,000 electric three-wheelers for commercial purposes. India's primary position in this sector, alongside China and Southeast Asia, underscores its importance in global electrification efforts.

