Nagaland Business Leaders Demand Change: Indefinite Shutdown Looms

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) announced an indefinite business shutdown across nine districts due to the government's failure to address their demands. The protest seeks inclusion of district chamber representatives in urban local bodies to resolve unresolved issues.

Updated: 18-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) is set to commence a voluntary indefinite business shutdown starting Monday, spanning nine districts. This action highlights prolonged frustration with the state government's inability to address the business community's demands.

Despite repeated efforts, including recent dialogue with government representatives such as Minister K G Kenye, no satisfactory outcome has been reached. CNCCI Chairman Khekugha Muru emphasized that the agitation is a peaceful, democratic effort, aiming to attract urgent attention to unresolved issues and urge the state government to engage meaningfully.

The shutdown's core demand is for the integration of district chamber representatives into urban local bodies, particularly town councils. While CNCCI is ready to negotiate, they insist on a time-bound government plan to resolve these issues before considering lifting the shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

