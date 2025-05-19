Mamata Banerjee Drives Industrial Growth in North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pushing for robust industrial development in the northern districts of the state. During the North Bengal Business Meet, she announced plans for setting up an international convention centre on 10 acres of land near Uttarayan, the state secretariat in north Bengal.

The proposed convention centre is intended to facilitate business conclaves and include a hotel. Banerjee also highlighted the potential for employment generation through increased homestays and announced the creation of industrial parks in Dabgram and Falakata, alongside a new data centre in Siliguri.

Banerjee reassured tea garden workers of the government's commitment to their welfare and proposed alternative business opportunities within estates. To ensure the authenticity of Darjeeling tea, a laboratory will be established to prevent the sale of counterfeit products. She also unveiled plans for a skills and fashion university in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)