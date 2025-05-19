Left Menu

Livpure's Spectacular Growth: 389% EBITDA Surge and Market Expansion

Livpure has reported a remarkable 39% year-on-year revenue growth and an astonishing 389% increase in EBITDA in its Appliances and Service Business. This success, driven by strong consumer demand and strategic investments, highlights the brand's innovative approach and leadership in India's home wellness sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:27 IST
Livpure Achieves Strong Turnaround with 389% EBITDA Surge, Announces Strategic Investments and Bold Market Expansions. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Livpure, positioned as a leader in India's consumer wellness space, has unveiled an impressive financial performance with a 39% year-on-year revenue growth in its Appliances and Service Business. This growth is attributed to a surge in consumer demand, diverse product extensions, and strategic market penetration.

The Water Purifier division witnessed a 17% rise, with Kitchen Appliances and Air Coolers achieving growth rates of 248% and 100%, respectively. Livpure's sales channels reported similar successes, with General Trade increasing by 55%, Modern Trade by 66%, and E-commerce sales by 44%. Their innovative Water-as-a-Service model also grew by 49%.

Significant investments from M&G Investments and Ncubate Capital Partners have facilitated Livpure's strategic growth trajectory, supporting its R&D innovation and extensive consumer outreach. Commenting on these achievements, Managing Director Rakesh Kaul emphasized the company's dedication to redefining home wellness through disruptive models and sustainable growth strategies.

In a strategic marketing move, Livpure unveiled India's largest collection of maintenance-free water purifiers, launching the 'Hathi Mat Palo' campaign across IPL broadcasts. This relaunch signifies their commitment to providing hassle-free consumer experiences.

Furthermore, Livpure's official partnership with Gujarat Titans as the Exclusive Water Purifier and Kitchen Appliance Partner for IPL 2025 underscores its strengthening presence in sports marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

