Livpure's Spectacular Growth: 389% EBITDA Surge and Market Expansion

Livpure, positioned as a leader in India's consumer wellness space, has unveiled an impressive financial performance with a 39% year-on-year revenue growth in its Appliances and Service Business. This growth is attributed to a surge in consumer demand, diverse product extensions, and strategic market penetration.

The Water Purifier division witnessed a 17% rise, with Kitchen Appliances and Air Coolers achieving growth rates of 248% and 100%, respectively. Livpure's sales channels reported similar successes, with General Trade increasing by 55%, Modern Trade by 66%, and E-commerce sales by 44%. Their innovative Water-as-a-Service model also grew by 49%.

Significant investments from M&G Investments and Ncubate Capital Partners have facilitated Livpure's strategic growth trajectory, supporting its R&D innovation and extensive consumer outreach. Commenting on these achievements, Managing Director Rakesh Kaul emphasized the company's dedication to redefining home wellness through disruptive models and sustainable growth strategies.

In a strategic marketing move, Livpure unveiled India's largest collection of maintenance-free water purifiers, launching the 'Hathi Mat Palo' campaign across IPL broadcasts. This relaunch signifies their commitment to providing hassle-free consumer experiences.

Furthermore, Livpure's official partnership with Gujarat Titans as the Exclusive Water Purifier and Kitchen Appliance Partner for IPL 2025 underscores its strengthening presence in sports marketing.

