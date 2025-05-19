Left Menu

Boosting Northeast India's Waterways: A $1 Billion Investment Surge

Over Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for waterways development in Northeast India. The initiative aims to enhance cargo and passenger movement, improve connectivity, and spur economic growth, aligning with India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Projects encompass infrastructure enhancements, skill development, and tourism initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:14 IST
Boosting Northeast India's Waterways: A $1 Billion Investment Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has announced an investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore in the development of waterways in Northeast India, with an additional Rs 1,000 crore slated for upcoming projects.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the role of these developments in boosting cargo, passenger movement, and economic growth in the region, in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Key projects include new passenger vessels, terminal facilities, and tourism schemes, paving the way for Northeast India's integration into the nation's maritime economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025