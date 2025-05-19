Boosting Northeast India's Waterways: A $1 Billion Investment Surge

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has announced an investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore in the development of waterways in Northeast India, with an additional Rs 1,000 crore slated for upcoming projects.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the role of these developments in boosting cargo, passenger movement, and economic growth in the region, in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Key projects include new passenger vessels, terminal facilities, and tourism schemes, paving the way for Northeast India's integration into the nation's maritime economy.

