Left Menu

EnKash Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Payment Gateway for Indian SMBs

EnKash launches a unique payment gateway tailored for India's small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups. This innovation addresses the lack of flexibility in traditional solutions, offering seamless integration, real-time analytics, and infrastructure designed for high-growth, digitally-driven enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:01 IST
EnKash Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Payment Gateway for Indian SMBs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's small and medium enterprises are set to receive a major boost as EnKash, a premier spend management and payments platform, introduces its new Payment Gateway. Lauded as the first of its kind, the gateway is specifically crafted for the nation's over 63 million SMBs and startup merchants.

The move addresses a critical gap in the market: while large enterprises often have customized payment solutions, smaller businesses are underserved despite contributing a substantial 30% to India's GDP. EnKash's innovation promises a smooth, reliable, and integrated experience aimed at these vital economic contributors.

By incorporating low-code/no-code integration, automated reconciliation, and zero-cost lifetime support, EnKash's Gateway seeks to enhance digital commerce capabilities. Founder Hemant Vishnoi emphasized its potential impact in supporting India's transition to a cashless economy through a resilient and scalable infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025