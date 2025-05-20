EnKash Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Payment Gateway for Indian SMBs
EnKash launches a unique payment gateway tailored for India's small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups. This innovation addresses the lack of flexibility in traditional solutions, offering seamless integration, real-time analytics, and infrastructure designed for high-growth, digitally-driven enterprises.
- Country:
- India
India's small and medium enterprises are set to receive a major boost as EnKash, a premier spend management and payments platform, introduces its new Payment Gateway. Lauded as the first of its kind, the gateway is specifically crafted for the nation's over 63 million SMBs and startup merchants.
The move addresses a critical gap in the market: while large enterprises often have customized payment solutions, smaller businesses are underserved despite contributing a substantial 30% to India's GDP. EnKash's innovation promises a smooth, reliable, and integrated experience aimed at these vital economic contributors.
By incorporating low-code/no-code integration, automated reconciliation, and zero-cost lifetime support, EnKash's Gateway seeks to enhance digital commerce capabilities. Founder Hemant Vishnoi emphasized its potential impact in supporting India's transition to a cashless economy through a resilient and scalable infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
