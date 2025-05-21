Left Menu

Nalco's Financial Boom: A New Era in Aluminium Industry

State-owned Nalco reported a twofold increase in net profit for the March 2025 quarter, driven by higher operational revenue and strategic expansions. The company achieved record bauxite excavation and sales, bolstered by rising aluminium prices, improved efficiency, and a strong commitment to sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:05 IST
State-owned Nalco announced an impressive twofold surge in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 2,067.23 crore, greatly influenced by elevated operational revenues.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 996.74 crore, the increase underscores Nalco's financial resilience, attributed to record bauxite excavation and domestic sales.

The company's strategic expansions and efficiency improvements, combined with firm aluminium prices, position it for sustained growth, revealed Chairman Brijendra Pratap Singh.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

