Nalco's Financial Boom: A New Era in Aluminium Industry
State-owned Nalco reported a twofold increase in net profit for the March 2025 quarter, driven by higher operational revenue and strategic expansions. The company achieved record bauxite excavation and sales, bolstered by rising aluminium prices, improved efficiency, and a strong commitment to sustainable growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned Nalco announced an impressive twofold surge in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 2,067.23 crore, greatly influenced by elevated operational revenues.
Compared to the previous year's Rs 996.74 crore, the increase underscores Nalco's financial resilience, attributed to record bauxite excavation and domestic sales.
The company's strategic expansions and efficiency improvements, combined with firm aluminium prices, position it for sustained growth, revealed Chairman Brijendra Pratap Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TCS Delivers Full QVA to Major Workforce Amid Quarterly Revenue Rise
Sundaram Home Finance to Raise Rs 6,000 Crore for Expansion
Techno Electric's $1 Billion Digital Expansion Across India
Nureca Limited's Thriving Q4: Revenue Soars by 87% with New Strategic Initiatives
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Sees Record Profits and Expansion Plans Unveiled