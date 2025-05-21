Nalco's Financial Boom: A New Era in Aluminium Industry

State-owned Nalco announced an impressive twofold surge in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 2,067.23 crore, greatly influenced by elevated operational revenues.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 996.74 crore, the increase underscores Nalco's financial resilience, attributed to record bauxite excavation and domestic sales.

The company's strategic expansions and efficiency improvements, combined with firm aluminium prices, position it for sustained growth, revealed Chairman Brijendra Pratap Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)